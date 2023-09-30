The firm has expanded and gone hi-tech to stave off Uber

With a 43-year history and more than 2,000 drivers, City Taxis is one of Sheffield’s most recognisable companies.

Or it was, for the firm has changed its name to Veezu after a buy-out that heralded a new owner and a new era for the cab company.

Here, we go back to where it all began.

Arnie Singh started as a telephonist at City Taxis in Sheffield.

1980 - City Taxis launches with 34 cars and a paper booking system

1988 - Partners with Sheffield City Council to do school runs - some 10m to date

1990 - Two-way radio introduced, “anybody Wincobank?”

City Taxis in 2008. Arnie Singh is third from left, back row.

1996 - Appointed by Yorkshire Ambulance Service. Completes 2m journeys for them

2003 - Buys City Cars, Alpha Taxis and Regency Cars to create 180-strong fleet with headquarters on City Road

2004 - Grows to 250 cars and 25 staff and moves to larger premises at 912 City Road

2005 - Arnie Singh joins as a telephonist. Eventually becomes managing director

2012 - Uber taxi app launches in UK, shakes up the market

2014 - City launches booking app and moves to larger premises on Bold Street, Attercliffe, where it is based today

2015 - Merges with Mercury and fleet grows to 1,400

Michelle Hinchliffe at City Taxis in November 2008.

2016 - Goes on expansion spree to challenge the rise of Uber and 'protect jobs'. Buys A1 and opens first office in Barnsley. Buys Club Taxis and launches office in Chesterfield. Buys Ace Taxis, Barnsley’s second biggest firm in July.

2019 - Launches electric vehicle trial and City Grab delivery app, to take on Deliveroo. Announces £50m plans to roll out 1,500 electric cars

2021 - Launches City Connect offering chauffeur and executive travel