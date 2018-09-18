A prosecco bar on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield has reportedly closed its doors, less than one year after opening.

Sheffield Vibe has reported that Bocelli 1831 that the bar will not be reopening after closing its doors for the summer.

Bocelli 1831

Probe into death on railway near Doncaster

The UK’s only Bocelli 1831 bar opened in December last year after being transformed from the former Craft and Dough pizza joint.

Bocelli 1831 is owned by the Milestone Group and its owner, Matt Bigland, told Vibe that they will be ‘concentrating on other projects’.

The bar has now taken down its website as well its social media channels.

Mr Bigland is hoping to transform the Rutland Cutlery Works building in Kelham into the largest independent food hall in northern England.

Shock as Sheffield wine bar on Ecclesall Road 'closes with immediate effect'

Plans submitted to Sheffield City Council said the 14,000 sq ft property would house 13 separate kitchens, two bars, a cocktail bar and a restaurant.

It will be known as Cutlery Works, in recognition of its heritage and has been inspired by the hawker markets of South East Asia, with influences from Lisbon, New York and Barcelona.

Bocelli 1831 is already a sparkling wine brand made in Tuscany by the family of world famous opera singer Andrea Bocelli.

The kitchen of Bocelli 1831 focussed on a seasonal and Tuscany inspired menu of small plates and family grazing.

Gunman still at large after drive-by shooting of Sheffield boy, 16

Bocelli is the second bar to close its doors on Ecclesall Road this summer after Veeno, The Italian Wine Cafe, closed its doors in July.

Veeno only opened their doors in the former Carluccio's site in December last year, becoming the chain's 18th site in the country.

The cafe was formed in 2013 and has spread out to a number of other locations including York, Manchester, London, Cardiff and Edinburgh.