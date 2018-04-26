Drugs worth £40,000 found during crime blitz in Sheffield suburb

Drugs worth £40,000 were seized during a crime blitz in a Sheffield suburb.

Officers flooded Fox Hill in a day of action aimed at tackling issues of concern in the community.

Homes on Keats Road and Owen Walk were raided, with officers seizing amphetamine, crystal meth and cannabis worth £40,000.

A 41-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply and was released under investigation.

South Yorkshire Police said more arrests are planned.

Officers involved in the blitz recovered a scooter that failed to stop, with 20-year-old rider found to have no insurance.

He was also found in possession of cannabis.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Community engagement was a key theme throughout the day with hundreds of residents personally visited.

"The address of any victim of crime within the area for the last few months was given a follow-up reassurance visit whilst the live community survey was also completed with local residents.

"The Fox Hill Community Hub on Wolfe Road was a key spot for officers engaging in community events, whilst parking patrols were provided to combat issues around Fox Hill Primary School.

"An engagement bus was in place on Kilner Way to offer crime prevention advice.

"The local team received plenty of new Intel throughout the day which will now be acted upon."