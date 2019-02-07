Have your say

A police probe is under way into a failed ram raid at a Tesco store in Sheffield.

A vehicle was rammed into the front shutters of Tesco on Herries Road, Southey, this morning but the crooks involved failed to gain entry to the store.

Tesco cordoned off after ram raid in Sheffield

APPEAL: Barnsley man with bulldog tattoos wanted by police over assaults

The ram raid was discovered at around 6am when members of staff arrived for work.

COURT: Dealers jailed after being caught by police selling drugs in Sheffield woodland

They discovered damage to the front shutter and the inner doors but the raiders failed to get into the shop and nothing was stolen.

POLICE: Man stabbed as mass brawl breaks out in Sheffield street

Police officers are carrying out enquires at the scene.

The store is closed this morning.

More to follow.