A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed during a mass brawl in a Sheffield street in broad daylight.

The 54-year-old suffered stab wounds during the fight, which broke out on Ellesmere Road, Burngreave, at around 1.15pm on Wednesday.

Police said the hunt was on for his attacker and detectives were seen carrying out door-to-door enquiries at the scene.

One eyewitness said: “There was a fight in the street and it was just a little stabbing that's all."

A bus driver, who saw the incident but did not want to be named, said a man was stabbed near the junction with Clun Street.

Ellesmere Road was closed and two buses were also parked up on the street.

A cordon was set up for around three hours while police carried out their investigations.

It led to lengthy traffic delays in the area and a number of bus services were also forced to diver.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “At around 1.15pm on Wednesday, February 6 we received a report of a group fighting on Ellesmere Road in Burngreave.

“A 54-year-old man sustained a minor injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“No arrests have been made at this time and enquiries are ongoing.”

The incident comes after a man was attacked by a robber armed with a gun in Ellesmere Road in November.

The 20-year-old victim was robbed by an unknown attacker on November 23.

And three men suffered gunshot wounds on nearby Hallcar Street, just of Spittal Hill, in September.

Police received a report from hospital staff at around 1.30am on Sunday that three men – one aged 19 and two aged 20 – had been brought in to hospital with gunshot wounds to their upper body in the early hours of Sunday, September 16.

Anyone with any information about Wednesday's incident on Ellesmere Road should call South Yorkshire Police 101.

Alternatively, call the chrity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.