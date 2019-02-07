Two dealers have been jailed after being caught by police officers selling drugs in woodland on a Sheffield estate.

Ben Hodson, aged 23, of Dagnam Place, Arbourthorne and Callum Williamson, 19, of Cradock Mews, Arbourthorne, were spotted dealing in a wooded area off Manor Fields Park, Manor, in January last year.

Ben Hodson and Callum Williamson

Police officers were searching for Hodson at the time, who was wanted for firearm offences.

A number of officers surrounded the woodland where the duo had been spotted while others entered and searched for the men.

When they spotted the officers they attempted to flee but were detained.

Hodson was arrested and found to be in possession of a mobile phone linked to drug dealing and a significant amount of cash.

Williamson was spotted throwing items away as he ran off but after he was caught officers recovered the discarded items and found them to be heroin, crack cocaine and a knife.

They both admitted their offending during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

Hodson, who is currently serving a five-year sentence at HMP Doncaster, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

He was sentenced to six months behind bars, which will be added onto his current sentence.

Williamson was jailed for three years for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of a bladed article.

PC Dermot Pakenham said: “These two individuals had clear intentions of supplying drugs to the Sheffield area and posed a risk to individuals with the weapons they had possession of.

“Tackling the supply and distribution of drugs and associated criminality is a priority for our teams and I’d urge anyone who has concerns that this could be happening in their area to speak to us.”

The sentence Hodson is currently serving was imposed in April last year after he was spotted by police officers carrying a bag which was found to contain a six shot revolver.

He was spotted on Wulfric Place, Manor, as he was talking to somebody in a car but as officers approached him he fled.

Hodson discarding the bag he was carrying after it became caught on a gas meter as he was running away.

When officers searched it they found it contained a gun.