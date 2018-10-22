Class A drugs seized during raid of Sheffield property

Police seized suspected Class A and Class B drugs during a raid of a property in Sheffield

.Officers from the Sheffield South East neigbourhood police team said a man had been arrested following the raid on the Manor estate.

Police seized Class A and Class B drugs during a raid on the Manor estate, Sheffield. Picture: Sheffield South East NHP.

In a statement, the team said: “We will not tolerate drug activity on our turf. If you are involved with drugs then expect us to come knocking (smashing) our way through your door.”