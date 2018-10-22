Four men released after questioning over serious attack in Sheffield city centre

Four men quizzed over a serious attack in Sheffield city centre have been released from police custody.
The men were arrested over an ‘unprovoked assault’ on a man in his 30s in Division Street on Saturday night.
The victim was taken to hospital with facial injuries.
South Yorkshire Police said the suspects have since been released pending further enquiries.