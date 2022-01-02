Sheffield bus strike: No Stagecoach services in city today as action escalates
An indefinite strike by Stagecoach bus drivers is underway today.
The company confirmed the action had started in a message to customers this morning.
They stated: “Indefinite strike action is now in place across Barnsley, Rotherham, Dearne Valley, West Yorkshire and Sheffield.
“From the 4th of January we will be running reduced services on weekdays.”
The indefinite strike action affecting Barnsley, Rotherham, Dearne Valley and West Yorkshire services started yesterday, extending to Sheffield today.
Most services will not run during these dates except for a few reduced services and dedicated school buses
During the indefinite strike action we will be running several services on a reduced timetable, these timetables will begin from Tuesday.
They are:
1 - High Green - Batemoor (Monday to Friday)
25 - Woodhouse - Bradway (Monday to Friday)
57 - Sheffield - Stocksbridge (Monday to Friday)
120 - Halfway - Fulwood (Monday to Friday)
22X - Rotherham - Barnsley (Monday to Friday)
But due to both the strike action and bank holiday, there will be no services today or tomorrow.
The following services will still run normally:
All Supertram services
X17 - Barnsley - Meadowhall - Sheffield- Chesterfield - Matlock
43/44 - Sheffield - Woodseats - Chesterfield
50/50a - Sheffield - Mosborough - Eckington - Chesterfield
53 - Sheffield - Mosborough - Eckington - Mansfield
65 - Meadowhall - Sheffield - Buxton
80/80a Sheffield - Crystal Peaks - Killamarsh - Chesterfield
19/19A Rotherham - Worksop
21 Doncaster - Worksop
22 Doncaster - Worksop
25/25X Doncaster - Worksop
29 Doncaster - Retford
98 Doncaster - Gainsborough
99 Doncaster - Retford
All services in Chesterfield and the rest of Derbyshire will operate as normal with the exception of services 73/74/75 (Crystal Peaks - Clowne) and 26/26A (Crystal Peaks - Thorpe Salvin circular). Both of these service groups are operated by Holbrook and so fall under the strike.
Industrial action over pay ‘below inflation’
According to Unite, its members have been paid below inflation for more than a decade.
Earlier in December, Unite voted to reject Stagecoach's new salary offer.
The new deal promised a nine per cent raise in six months, consisting of a six per cent increase in hourly salary, followed by a three per cent increase in the following six months.