The company confirmed the action had started in a message to customers this morning.

They stated: “Indefinite strike action is now in place across Barnsley, Rotherham, Dearne Valley, West Yorkshire and Sheffield.

“From the 4th of January we will be running reduced services on weekdays.”

Stagecoach bus drivers start their indefinite strike in Sheffield today

The indefinite strike action affecting Barnsley, Rotherham, Dearne Valley and West Yorkshire services started yesterday, extending to Sheffield today.

Most services will not run during these dates except for a few reduced services and dedicated school buses

During the indefinite strike action we will be running several services on a reduced timetable, these timetables will begin from Tuesday.

Stagecoach bus drivers start their indefinite strike in Sheffield today. Picture shows their picket line on Rother Valley Way, Holbrook

They are:

1 - High Green - Batemoor (Monday to Friday)

25 - Woodhouse - Bradway (Monday to Friday)

57 - Sheffield - Stocksbridge (Monday to Friday)

120 - Halfway - Fulwood (Monday to Friday)

22X - Rotherham - Barnsley (Monday to Friday)

But due to both the strike action and bank holiday, there will be no services today or tomorrow.

The following services will still run normally:

All Supertram services

X17 - Barnsley - Meadowhall - Sheffield- Chesterfield - Matlock

43/44 - Sheffield - Woodseats - Chesterfield

50/50a - Sheffield - Mosborough - Eckington - Chesterfield

53 - Sheffield - Mosborough - Eckington - Mansfield

65 - Meadowhall - Sheffield - Buxton

80/80a Sheffield - Crystal Peaks - Killamarsh - Chesterfield

19/19A Rotherham - Worksop

21 Doncaster - Worksop

22 Doncaster - Worksop

25/25X Doncaster - Worksop

29 Doncaster - Retford

98 Doncaster - Gainsborough

99 Doncaster - Retford

All services in Chesterfield and the rest of Derbyshire will operate as normal with the exception of services 73/74/75 (Crystal Peaks - Clowne) and 26/26A (Crystal Peaks - Thorpe Salvin circular). Both of these service groups are operated by Holbrook and so fall under the strike.

Industrial action over pay ‘below inflation’

According to Unite, its members have been paid below inflation for more than a decade.

Earlier in December, Unite voted to reject Stagecoach's new salary offer.