The rules and restrictions around XL Bully dogs have been outlined by South Yorkshire Police and the Government, ahead of a change in the law next month.

Since December 31, 2023 it has been a legal requirement to keep XL Bully dogs on a lead and muzzled when in public.

It is also illegal to breed, sell, advertise, gift, exchange, abandon or let an XL Bully stray.

As of Thursday, February 1, 2024, it will be a criminal offence to own an XL Bully dog in England and Wales unless the dog has a Certificate of Exemption.

The Government's website states that dog owners who live in England or Wales and want to keep their XL Bully dog, must apply for a Certificate of Exemption by January 31, 2024.

To get a Certificate of Exemption they must:

- Get third party public liability insurance cover for the dog

- Neuter the dog permanently if it is not already neutered, and a vet must confirm if the dog is already neutered

- Pay the £92.40 fee for each dog. The fee is not refundable. Those who live in Scotland cannot use this service

- Apply for a Certificate of Exemption to keep an XL Bully dog

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "From 1 February it will be a criminal offence if you do not abide by the legislation changes. We understand this is an adjustment for XL Bullys and their owners and we want to ensure the necessary steps are taken for everyone’s safety," the spokesperson said.

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney continued: "We are currently writing to XL Bully owners and breeders that we have been made aware of and sharing details of the legislation changes and what you need to do as a responsible owner.

"Following reports of XL Bully dogs being walked without a muzzle or off a lead, owners will be issued warning letters and further guidance to ensure that by 1 February all dogs and owners are compliant."

Owners who no longer wish to keep their XL Bully and adhere to the above rules must arrange for a vet to put them down.

The Government will pay compensation towards this, but this must be claimed back after the treatment.

Owners can find out more information on the Government’s website here.

The force spokesperson also encouraged people who believe an owner is not acting responsibly and causing a concern for safety to please report it to them online, via live chat or by calling 101. We will need as much information as possible to help us identify the owner and dog.

The spokesperson added: "We have sadly seen the consequences of dangerous, powerful dogs being irresponsibly owned across South Yorkshire.

"We are here to keep people safe. We want to ensure that children and vulnerable people living in a property or in proximity of a dangerous dog are safeguarded.