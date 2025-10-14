A police marksman who shot dead an XL Bully on a Sheffield street has explained to a court why he pulled the trigger.

The officer, who was granted anonymity by the court, gave evidence remotely, via video link at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court, during a trial.

The dog’s owner, Sophie Zaherali, aged 30, of Dykes Hall Road, was found guilty after a three hour hearing, of being the owner or person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, with no injuries caused.

District Judge Tim Spruce told her he will sentence her at a later date and is not looking at a custodial sentence.

The court had heard that the dog, Ghost, escaped after Ms Zaherali had rushed into her house to deal with a medical emergency involving a child.

The officer, who was referred to as A35, was one of two policemen from an armed response unit who had arrived at Dykes Hall Road, Wisewood, at 5.17pm on Saturday, December 7, 2024, after Ghost was found in the street without a muzzle or lead.

He told the court that after arriving on the street, he took out a long barrelled pump action shotgun. He explained to the court that the officers had been responding to two 999 calls describing an XL Bully, which was reported to have attacked two people.

A35 told the court that officers preferred to seize dogs rather than shoot them.

He told how when the officers got out of the car, there were two women less than a metre away from the dog, with their arms crossed over their chests.

He said he believed that inferred they were scared about the situation. He said the officers had to assess the best course of action and one of the officers shouted to the two women to move away slowly from the dog.

He said that at that point, the dog started running towards him and his colleague.

Asked by prosecutor Justin Bullas how he assessed the risk level, he said: “We believe he had attacked other persons, and that there were two more people in front of the dog who were in distress. That was the third incident involving the dog that we were aware of.

“My colleague asked members of the public to walk away from the dog. Then the dog started to run towards me.

“Then the (risk) level changed. It had been low. But when the dog ran towards us that changed. We could not initially discharge a firearm because there were members of the public in the background.

“The risk to us got higher and higher but I was not able to shoot.”

He said he put his left hand in the air and said ‘no’ hoping it would stop the dog. The members of the public had by then moved away.

He said he then took careful aim and fired shots from a distance of 10m.

Mr Bullas asked what was going through his mind.

A35 said: “We understood it had attacked two people. My honestly held view was that it was going to stop me. I tried putting my hand in the air and it didn’t stop.

“I had to take action to protect the public and because of the risk to me was becoming higher. I was at serious risk of serious or life changing injuries. Our personal protective equipment is to protect from firearms - there is nothing for dogs. I could not risk anyone else getting injured or myself.”

He also explained he shot the dog again with a pistol to prevent it suffering further after it had been seriously injured with the first shots.

Under cross examination, from defence lawyer Connie Coombs, he admitted he was not a dogs expert.

She suggested the two women near the dog may just have had their arms across their chests because they were cold, as it was December.

“My reasonable impression was that it was because of the dog, not weather conditions,” he replied.

Playing back bodycam footage, Ms Coombs suggested the dog had been trotting, not running.

A35 said: “I describe it as running towards me.”

Asked if he agreed the dog was wagging its tail, he said: “No, it didn’t look to me as though it was wagging its tail.”

He added: “It went from standstill to within 5m of me in two seconds.”

She suggested he had made rash decision.

A35 said: “I disagree. At the point the dog runs towards me I have to make a decision because my safety is seriously at risk.”

Judge Mr Spruce asked A35 if he was in fear for his personal safety.

He replied: “At the time the dog turned and ran towards me, I was scared for my personal safety.”

Asked if he thought the dog was going to injure him, he added: “Yes, I thought it was going to cause significant injury.”

The case has been adjourned for sentencing.