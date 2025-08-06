A boy was bitten on the neck by his family’s XL Bully in one of 15 reports to police of dogs out dangerously out of control in the space of 24 hours.

On Monday, South Yorkshire Police received 15 calls requesting officer assistance over dog bite incidents or dogs dangerously out of control in the county.

An XL Bully - stock image

It included a child that suffered serious injuries caused by a family dog.

While in the kitchen of the family home, a registered XL Bully attacked a seven-year-old boy, causing injuries to his neck, which required surgery.

A short time later, the force received a call that another child, a nine-year-old boy, had been mauled by their family dog, a Shih Tzu, at a house in Doncaster. The child suffered injuries to his ear.

Both dogs were been seized by officers.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “You are more likely to be bitten and injured by a dog within your home, known to you, than anywhere else.

“We understand the joy that pets bring to a home, and a child’s life, but as the school holidays are underway and children are spending more time at home and visiting friends, family and local parks, we are continuing to urge parents and owners to act.

“Any dog of any breed can bite and cause harm or fear. It is important that you understand your dog, it’s behaviour and ensure it has a safe space where it can be alone.

“Simple changes can be the difference between life and death.”

SYP asked the public to visit its page on advice for dog owners to keep children safe in the home.