The owner of land “brutally” cleared of vegetation - prompting the council to issue a Tree Protection Order - said his plan is to create a dog park.

John Clare and wife Liz want to turn a 1.3 acre “overgrown eyesore” on Rivelin Park Road into meadow, woodland and wild growth and use it as a “natural safe space for dogs.”

The couple spent six weekends and thousands of pounds “sensitively” clearing the flytipped plot and planned to re-seed it, plant trees and erect a 6ft fence, he said.

Before and after vegetation clearance on Rivelin Park Road. | NW

The aim was to create a “private hire dog field” to meet demand from owners, particularly those with nervous animals or banned breeds like XL Bullys.

He spoke to The Star after several people raised concerns about work on the site next to Rivelin Valley Water Playground, with one saying it had been “brutally” cleared.

Sheffield City Council has issued a Tree Protection Order on five remaining trees to prevent them being lopped.

Mr Clare said he understood why people had complained.

Before vegetation clearance on Rivelin Park Road. | Google

“When you have a field that has been left for 20 years, any change is massive. We have tried to clear it as sensitively as possible,” he said.

“It was an overgrown eyesore and the work we propose will be a big improvement.

“We already use private hire dog fields and know a lot of owners who do but there aren’t enough safe spaces for dogs in Sheffield.”

The couple, who live at Wadsley Park Village, bought the site from a family member, Mr Clare said.

They spent six weekends carefully strimming brambles to ensure no harm to wildlife, he added. They also cut down two trees with dead limbs that were dangerous.

And they removed 10 tonnes of flytipping and waste including tyres, a sofa, a car roof and oil drums full of glass.

They have no intention of damaging the five remaining trees, he added, and would “comply with all rules” set out by the city council.

The couple have applied to the city council for permission for a change of use for the land.