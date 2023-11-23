A 25-year-old man remains in a life-threatening condition in hospital following a road traffic collision in Barnsley.

Officers investigating a road traffic collision on Wednesday morning are appealing for witnesses to come forward as a 25-year-old motorcyclist remains in a serious condition.

Yesterday, November 22, at 7.34am, South Yorkshire Police received a call for reports of a collision on Park Road in Worsborough, Barnsley, involving a silver Toyota Yaris and a grey Honda motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 25-year-old man who suffered a serious head injury, was taken to hospital by ambulance where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision and anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and has dashcam footage, including footage of the vehicles prior to the collision.

If you believe you can help, please contact South Yorkshire Police online via live chat, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 163 of November 22 2023.