The 16-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries

A boy is in hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed by a stranger in the street on a Sheffield estate.

The teenager was walking along Lytton Road, Parson Cross, when he was attacked by two people he had never seen before as he walked along the street on Sunday evening.

A boy was taken to hospital after being stabbed by a stranger on Lytton Road, Parson Cross. Main picture: Google. Inset: David Kessen, National World (file picture)

The boy, aged 16, was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he has been described as having serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police closed the road and taped the area off while they carried out investigations on Sunday night following the incident, which happened at 7.45pm

South Yorkshire Police have this afternoon issued a statement on the investigation.

They said: "Enquiries carried out by detectives have led them to believe that the victim was walking along the road when two men, unknown to the victim, approached him and stabbed him.

"The offenders fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival and detectives are now keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident or any information that can help them identify those involved.

"The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening."

Anyone with information is asked to call police via their online live chat on their website, their online portal, or to call 101. Quote incident number 832 of November 19 2023 when you get in touch.

Footage can be sent to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.