An explosion in Worksop claimed the life of a dad, led to an arrest and has resulted in residents being evacuated from their homes - possibly for a fortnight. Here is everything known so far:

At 7.39am on Saturday, April 12, emergency services were called to John Street in Worksop, where they found a home in ruins.

A major incident was declared, with 35 neighbouring properties evacuated and Bassetlaw District Council providing emergency accommodation to around 50 people.

Teams began digging through the rubble as investigations into the cause of the tragedy begun, which led to the discovery of a 53-year-old man who died at the scene despite emergency workers’ best efforts.

The victim has since been named as David Howard, a father whose daughters are being supported by specially trained officers.

Scene of a gas explosion at a house in Worksop, Nottinghamshire. April 14, 2025. A man has died in a house explosion that wrecked multiple properties and led to dozens of evacuations. Homes in John Street, Worksop, Nottinghamshire, were evacuated and emergency services were called to the scene just before 20:00 BST on Saturday.

Nottinghamshire Police and other specialist teams are still working at the scene, with a cordon put in place, preventing residents from returning home - possibly for up to two weeks.

A spokesperson for Bassetlaw District Council said: “Building Inspectors are working closely with police and fire investigators and specialist contractors to assess the safety of the immediate buildings that were damaged by the explosion, and surrounding properties that have suffered damage as a result of the blast.

“There are currently three unsafe buildings within this immediate location and the police, fire service, specialist contractors and building inspectors are working in an extremely challenging environment.

“For these reasons, residents within the internal cordon will not be able to return to their homes until all the buildings have been made safe and the police investigation has concluded.

“We have been advised that this cordon could be in place for up to two weeks.

“We are currently working closely with Nottinghamshire Police to identify a window of opportunity where residents will be able to safely return to their homes to collect personal belongings and essential items.”

Police are still unsure what caused the explosion, however arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of murder who has been released on bail as investigations continue.

53-year-old David Howard died at the scene of the explosion in John Street, Worksop.

Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts remain with David’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

“Whilst we have made an arrest, I want to be really clear that our investigation remains at a very early stage and we are doing everything possible to establish what caused this deeply tragic incident.

“It remains too early to say whether there is a criminal element to this case and would ask that people avoid speculation.

“Our inquiries are continuing and I would further ask anyone with information who is yet to come forward to please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 612 of April 12, 2025.

