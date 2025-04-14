Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man who died in a sudden explosion that demolished a house in Worksop has been named.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services declared a major incident on Saturday night (April 12) following a sudden blast on John Street in Worksop at around 8pm at night.

A house has been described as reduced to rubble and as emergency services rushed to the scene they found the body of a 53-year-old within the debris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The individual has now been named as David Howard.

A man who died in a sudden explosion that demolished a house in Workshop has been named as David Howard. | National World

His daughters have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Officers are continuing to investigate to establish the cause of the explosion.

Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our thoughts are very much with David’s loved ones at this devastating time.

“He has lost his life in truly tragic circumstances, and we would ask everyone to respect his daughters' privacy.

“Our investigation to establish exactly what happened is ongoing and we are working hard to find the answers his family needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would ask that while the investigation is being carried out that people avoid speculation both online and in the community.

“We again thank people for their continued support and cooperation at this time."

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.