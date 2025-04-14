Worksop Explosion: Victim of sudden blast that demolished a house has been named
Emergency services declared a major incident on Saturday night (April 12) following a sudden blast on John Street in Worksop at around 8pm at night.
A house has been described as reduced to rubble and as emergency services rushed to the scene they found the body of a 53-year-old within the debris.
Despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The individual has now been named as David Howard.
His daughters have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
Officers are continuing to investigate to establish the cause of the explosion.
Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:
“Our thoughts are very much with David’s loved ones at this devastating time.
“He has lost his life in truly tragic circumstances, and we would ask everyone to respect his daughters' privacy.
“Our investigation to establish exactly what happened is ongoing and we are working hard to find the answers his family needs.
“We would ask that while the investigation is being carried out that people avoid speculation both online and in the community.
“We again thank people for their continued support and cooperation at this time."
