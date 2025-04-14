Worksop Explosion: Victim of sudden blast that demolished a house has been named

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 14th Apr 2025, 16:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man who died in a sudden explosion that demolished a house in Worksop has been named.

Emergency services declared a major incident on Saturday night (April 12) following a sudden blast on John Street in Worksop at around 8pm at night.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

A house has been described as reduced to rubble and as emergency services rushed to the scene they found the body of a 53-year-old within the debris.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The individual has now been named as David Howard.

A man who died in a sudden explosion that demolished a house in Workshop has been named as David Howard. A man who died in a sudden explosion that demolished a house in Workshop has been named as David Howard.
A man who died in a sudden explosion that demolished a house in Workshop has been named as David Howard. | National World

His daughters have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Officers are continuing to investigate to establish the cause of the explosion.

Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our thoughts are very much with David’s loved ones at this devastating time.

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

“He has lost his life in truly tragic circumstances, and we would ask everyone to respect his daughters' privacy.

“Our investigation to establish exactly what happened is ongoing and we are working hard to find the answers his family needs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We would ask that while the investigation is being carried out that people avoid speculation both online and in the community.

“We again thank people for their continued support and cooperation at this time."

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Emergency servicesJohn StreetWorksopPeople

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice