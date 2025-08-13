Woodbourn Road mass brawl: 11 more people charged over major disorder in Sheffield linked to Eritrean politics
The incident on Woodbourn Road, near Attercliffe, Sheffield, on May 25, 2024, left at least two people people seriously injured and sparked a major police investigation which has seen officers trawling through hours of CCTV and making house to house enquiries.
As many as 200 people were pictured at the scene of the incident, which is said to have involved two groups from the Eritrean community, with one faction supportive of Eritrean independence and one faction opposing independence.
In addition to 18 people charged in March this year, South Yorkshire Police say they have now charged 11 more people in connection with the brawl.
- Rezene Girmaey, 36, of Brignall Way, Leeds, is charged with violent disorder, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
- Dawit Habte, 23, of Burngreave Street, Sheffield, is charged with violent disorder.
- Hagos Kahase, 34, of Aysgarth Drive, Leeds, is charged with violent disorder.
- Samiel Tadese, 25, of Victoria Dock Road, London, is charged with violent disorder, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and three counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
- Simon Gebrue, 24, of Galey Green, Thurrock, is charged with violent disorder, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
- Zerit Tesafi, 36, of Princess Road, Manchester, is charged with violent disorder, three counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and four counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
- Haben Kidane, 34, of Eldon Street, Barnsley, is charged with violent disorder, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
- Mokenon Petros, 39, of Inkerman House, Newtown Shopping Centre, Birmingham, is charged with violent disorder, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and three counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
- Adnahom Negasi, 47, of Hawthorn Road, Leeds, is charged with violent disorder, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and four counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
- Robel Gerezgiher, 32, of Belvedere Court, Leeds, is charged with violent disorder, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
- Liya Mogos, 28, of Routh Court, Hounslow, is charged with violent disorder and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
Girmaey, Habte, Kahase, and Tadese, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday (August 11) and were bailed ahead of their next hearing before Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, September 8.
The remaining seven individuals have been bailed ahead of their first appearance before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on September 15.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 364 of May 25, 2024, when you get in touch.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously, by calling their freephone number - 0800 555 111 - or visiting their website.