A man was left with a life-threatening brain injury which had to be be treated with surgery, after a thug who he met just hours earlier subjected him to a brutal beating at his Sheffield flat.

46-year-old Anthony Blackwood attempted to cover up the violent assault, but police say he was “caught out after forensics revealed the true barbaric nature of his crime.”

Blackwood first met his victim on City Road in Sheffield on February 8, 2024, before inviting him to stay at his flat.

Describing what happened next, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Later that same night, Blackwood brutally attacked the man in his flat with a metal pole, leaving him with a life-threatening brain injury which he had to undergo an operation for.

“After neighbours phoned police, Blackwood was arrested and claimed in interview that the man's injuries were self-inflicted by him hitting his head on a sideboard.

“In a desperate attempt to cover up his crimes, Blackwood also tried to clean up the scene of the crime and change his clothes, but it didn't take long for the truth to unravel.

“Witness statements helped to corroborate what had really happened and forensic analysis concluded that the victim must have been struck repeatedly, and most likely with a weapon.”

Yesterday (August 12, 2025) Blackwood, of Scotia Drive, Sheffield, was jailed for 13-and-a-half years at Sheffield Crown Court, after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent.

Speaking after Blackwood was jailed, Detective Constable Kevin Sibley, officer in charge of the case, said: "This forensic evidence was crucial and completely went against Blackwood's false version of events.

"We also sought expert medical evidence from a forensic pathologist who affirmed that a blunt heavy weapon was used, with the victim suffering a complex depressed skull fracture and bleeding on the surface of the brain.

"He also suffered a stab wound to the abdomen, and really is fortunate to be alive, such was the brutality of this attack by Blackwood.

"We're very grateful for a witness at the scene who bravely intervened to try and stop Blackwood from attacking the victim further and I am pleased a significant custodial sentence has now been given to him.

"Violence of this kind has no place in our communities and we will take swift action against individuals like Blackwood in order to keep members of the public safe."