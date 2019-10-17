‘Wonderful, bubbly girl' killed in Rotherham crash is named
The grieving family of a young woman killed in a crash in South Yorkshire have shared this photo of the ‘wonderful, bubbly girl’ they say ‘had so much to look forward to’.
Clare Turner died following a collision in Thurcroft, Rotherham, on Monday, October 14.
Her family today released this photo of the 24-year-old from Maltby as they asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.
They said: “Clare was a wonderful bubbly girl who was much loved by her family and friends. We are devastated that she has been taken from us so early.
“She had so much to look forward to and she will be missed by everyone who knew her.”
A black Vauxhall Vectra was reportedly travelling along Kingsforth Lane from Cumwell Lane at about 2.15pm when the driver is believed to have lost control and the vehicle crashed into a tree near Kingsforth Lane Fisheries.
Clare was pronounced dead at the scene, and South Yorkshire Police said her family are being supported by specialist officers.
Police have appealed for any witnesses to get in touch, especially motorists who may hold dash cam footage of the tragedy.
Anyone with information is asked to email the investigating officer PC James Durkin from the force’s Serious Collisions Unit at James.Durkin@southyorks.pnn.police.uk or to call 101, quoting incident number 479 of October 14.