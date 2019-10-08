Crime reports at Doncaster prisons slashed after police introduce fresh tactics
Numbers of criminal incidents reported in Doncaster’s prisons have been cut by around threequarters in the space of months following a fresh approach from South Yorkshire Police.
Doncaster has four prisons and incidents in and around those establishments has historically created a significant draw on police resources, with officers needed to respond to crimes within and around the prisons.
As a result a new team of officers was set up in January to work with prison managements and staff, with the intention of reducing crimes and investigating those which occur more effectively.
The project has had a positive impact, with criminal incident levels as high as 109 for August last year across the four prisons down to 26 in June and 28 in July.
Details of the success were provided in a report to South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings.
The new Prison Crime Unit has six police officers and eight investigation officers, who work alongside prison staff.
The report stated: “There is now the capacity to deliver proactive management of investigations and preventative activity across the whole prison estate.
“The change in the relationship and approach has enabled the prisons to be more proactive in tackling handovers of contraband, staff corruption and ‘throw-over’ offences.
“To this end a number of joint initiatives have already taken place to search staff and visitors entering and leaving the prisons and more are planned in the coming months.
“The working relationship with all of the prison establishments has massively improved.
“The improved relationship and processes have led to speedier justice and a notable change in offending behaviour within the prisons.”