Women bailed over stabbing in Sheffield
Two women arrested over a stabbing in Sheffield have been bailed by the police.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 31 May, 2019, 07:25
The pair, aged 26 and 37, were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent after a 25-year-old man was stabbed in Renathorpe Road, Shiregreen, at around 7.30am yesterday.
The women were quizzed over the attack before being bailed as police enquiries continue.
The man injured in the incident is recovering in hospital after undergoing surgery yesterday.