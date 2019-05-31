Women bailed over stabbing in Sheffield

Two women arrested over a stabbing in Sheffield have been bailed by the police.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 31 May, 2019, 07:25

The pair, aged 26 and 37, were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent after a 25-year-old man was stabbed in Renathorpe Road, Shiregreen, at around 7.30am yesterday.

A man was stabbed in Renathorpe Road, Shiregreen, yesterday (Pic: Lee Peace)

The women were quizzed over the attack before being bailed as police enquiries continue.

The man injured in the incident is recovering in hospital after undergoing surgery yesterday.

