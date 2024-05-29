Woman suffers serious injuries in Sheffield city centre attack

Police say the assault was carried out in Solly Street, near the junction with Garden Street, in Sheffield city centre at around 10pm on Thursday, May 9, 2024

Police are keen to identify two women they believe may be able to help officers with enquiries.

A woman has been left with serious injuries, following a Sheffield city centre assault that was reportedly carried out after she approached a nearby car.

Police say the assault was carried out in Solly Street, near the junction with Garden Street in Sheffield city centre, at around 10pm on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Launching a public appeal today (Wednesday, May 29, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is alleged that she was attacked as she approached a vehicle in the street.

“An investigation was subsequently launched, with a number of enquiries being carried out and officers are now appealing for anyone with information which could aid their investigation to come forward.

“They are also keen to identify two women who were in a white or silver Audi at the time of the incident as they believe they could help officers with their ongoing enquiries.

“They are described as being Asian or middle Eastern and in their late teens to early 20s. One of the women is thought to be around 5ft 4ins tall, with long dark curly hair, and of a slim build.

“The other is described as being of an average build and dressed all in black while wearing a head scarf.”

You can also contact them online by getting in touch via their website: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us.

If you can help, please contact the force on 101, quoting investigation number 14/88770/24.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.