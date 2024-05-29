Woodall Northbound: CCTV appeal after group are allegedly racially abused by man at M1 motorway services
A police investigation has been launched, after a group of people were reportedly racially abused by a man at motorway services on the M1 in South Yorkshire.
The incident is alleged to have taken place at Woodall Northbound Motorway Services on the M1 at around 8pm on April 27, 2024, when a group of people were reportedly racially abused by a man.
South Yorkshire Police has today (May 29, 2024) released these CCTV images of a man they believe can assist with their investigation.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.
“The man is described as white, of large build, around 6ft tall, with short, shaved hair. Do you recognise him?”
If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101.
You can contact the force online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org