Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police believe the man pictured may be able to assist with their ongoing investigation.

A police investigation has been launched, after a group of people were reportedly racially abused by a man at motorway services on the M1 in South Yorkshire.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at Woodall Northbound Motorway Services on the M1 at around 8pm on April 27, 2024, when a group of people were reportedly racially abused by a man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police has today (May 29, 2024) released these CCTV images of a man they believe can assist with their investigation.

The man police want to speak to as part of their ongoing investigation is described as white, of large build, around 6ft tall, with short, shaved hair. Do you recognise him?

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

“The man is described as white, of large build, around 6ft tall, with short, shaved hair. Do you recognise him?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101.

You can contact the force online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

Please quote incident number 885 of April 27, 2024 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.