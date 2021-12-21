South Yorkshire Police said the man “ushered” the young woman into his car on Carver Street and sexually assaulted her before stealing her phone and purse.

The incident is reported to have occurred between 10am on October 1 and the early hours of October 2.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have released this CCTV image of a man wanted over the sexual assault of a young woman on Carver Street in Sheffield city centre

South Yorkshire Police said: “It is reported that on 1 October, the victim, a woman in her late teens, was out with friends on Carver Street in Sheffield city centre between 10pm into the early hours of October 2 when she was ushered into a nearby vehicle by a male she didn’t know.

“The victim was then subjected to a sexual assault inside the male’s vehicle and had her mobile phone and wallet stolen.

“She is being supported by specialist officers at this time.

“Since the incident occurred, officers have carried out extensive enquiries however we now want to speak to the man in the CCTV image as we believe he may hold information that could help us in our enquiries.

“Whilst the image isn’t the clearest, we think that it may help to jog someone’s memory. Do you recognise him?”