Woman rescued from South Yorkshire flat fire
A woman has been taken to hospital, after being rescued from a fire at her South Yorkshire home.
Fire crews from Rotherham, Dearne and Elm Lane stations were called out to a fire in a ground floor flat in Rawmarsh Hill, Parkgate, Rotherham at around 5.45am this morning.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “She was in the flat when the fire started.
“She has been taken to hospital for treatment, but her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.”
The rest of the flat block was evacuated while firefighters tackled the blaze.
Rawmarsh Hill was also closed by the emergency services until the fire had been extinguished.
Stagecoach confirmed its services were being diverted via Barbers Avenue while the road remained closed.
The road re-opened, and fire crews left the scene, at around 7am.
The SYFR spokesman said a full investigation into the cause of the fire is due to get underway shortly, and said the matter had also been passed to South Yorkshire Police.