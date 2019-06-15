Missing South Yorkshire man ‘failed to return home after going for a walk’
Police are appealing for information after a South Yorkshire man failed to return home after going for a walk.
By Dan Hayes
Saturday, 15 June, 2019, 19:07
Andrew Scott from Wath Upon Dearne left home shortly after midday yesterday (June 14) saying he was going for a walk.
He has not returned home since and officers say concerns for his welfare are increasing.
Police say Andrew left on foot and does not have a mobile phone so no way of contacting him.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
He is described as white male, bald with short grey hair round back and sides.
He was wearing a grey / white fleece, denim jeans with rips, a blue striped shirt and a black / grey flat cap.
If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Andrew, please call 101 and quote incident number 1029 14/06/2019.