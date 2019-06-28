Woman released from police custody as detectives investigate Sheffield attack

A woman arrested over an attack on another woman has been released under investigation as the police probe continues.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 28 June, 2019, 12:54

The 35-year-old was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm after emergency services were called to a house in Studfield Road, Wisewood, following a report of an assault just after 10.30am on Saturday, June 22.

Another 35-year-old woman is alleged to have suffered a puncture wound after being struck over her head with a mug.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

