One-year-old baby critically ill after falling from window of flat

A one-year-old baby is still critically ill in hospital after falling from the window of a first-floor flat in Luton on Thursday, Bedfordshire Police said.

By Ben Green
Friday, 28 June, 2019, 12:01
Wellington Street, Luton. (Google Street View)

The force said: "Police were called at approximately 1pm to reports of a baby falling from an open window in Wellington Street.

"Emergency services attended and the baby was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"An investigation was launched however at this time it is believed the incident was an accident."

