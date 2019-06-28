One-year-old baby critically ill after falling from window of flat
A one-year-old baby is still critically ill in hospital after falling from the window of a first-floor flat in Luton on Thursday, Bedfordshire Police said.
The force said: "Police were called at approximately 1pm to reports of a baby falling from an open window in Wellington Street.
"Emergency services attended and the baby was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
"An investigation was launched however at this time it is believed the incident was an accident."
