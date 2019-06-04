Woman names baby after South Yorkshire police worker who helped in fight for justice
A woman has named her baby after a South Yorkshire police worker who helped in her fight for justice.
Carla Davey, who works in South Yorkshire Police’s ‘protecting vulnerable people’ unit, made such an impression on a woman she supported in a case last year, the woman has named her first child after her.
Details of the nature of the case investigated last year have not been revealed, to protect the identity of the woman.
She said: "I had to include Carla in the name of my first child; she helped me fight to get justice after a really hard time in my life.
“She has a kind heart, she helped me gain confidence and she is still supporting me.
"I am so grateful to police officer Carla and I can't thank her enough." Civilian Investigaton Officer Davey, who has since met her namesake, said "I thought it was a joke at first, I didn't believe it when I got the text.
“She is a beautiful baby and I’m so proud to have played a small part in her story.” Chief Superintendent Stuart Barton, Sheffield’s District Commander, added: “This shows what impact individual officers, being good at their jobs, can have on people’s lives.
“It’s a glorious story and our Carla should be very proud.”
Civilian Investigation Officers work alongside detectives gathering evidence and taking statements as part of criminal investigations.