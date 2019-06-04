Man still critical after attack outside Rotherham pub
A man remains in a critical condition in hospital after an attack outside a Rotherham pub.
By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 04 June, 2019, 12:15
The 27-year-old suffered a serious head injury in the attack outside the Masons Arms in Wickersley on Sunday, May 26.
He was attacked by two men outside the Bawtry Road pub at 10.52pm.
South Yorkshire Police said he remains in an induced coma in a critical condition.
A 19-year-old man was arrested and later bailed over the incident.
Officers want to trace a second man, who was wearing a grey tracksuit with the hood up, covering his face, on the night of the attack.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 969 of May 26.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.