Teen recovers from surgery after attack at Sheffield rave
A teenage boy is recovering from surgery after an attack at a rave in Sheffield.
By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 04 June, 2019, 13:25
The 17-year-old was operated on and is in a stabe condition today after he was struck over his head at a rave at Lady Cannings Plantation, Ringinglow.
A 20-year-old man arrested over the incident has been released on bail.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Emergency services were alerted to the attack at 4.18am on Sunday, June 2.
South Yorkshire Police said the injured boy was ‘assaulted with an unknown weapon’.Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 178 of June 2.