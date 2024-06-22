Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Neighbours have told of their shock at the death of a woman at what is thought to be her own home on a South Yorkshire street, in a suspected murder.

South Yorkshire Police remained on the scene today, after having been called out yesterday afternoon after a woman had suffered serious injuries at the property early on Friday evening.

A house remained cordoned off on Herringthorpe Valley Road, Rotherham with a police officer standing guard.

Police at the scene of the suspected murder on Herringthorpe Valley Road today. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

A crime scene investigation van was parked just around the corner, next to the junction with Broadway East.

Herringthorpe Valley Road, a busy main road through Rotherham, had re-opened by today, having been closed last night at the start of the police investigation, according to neighbours.

Today residents on the street were getting on with their lives as normal on a hot Saturday, despite the crime scene on their doorsteps.

Neighbours said they knew the dead woman to speak to in the street, and were shocked to hear that someone had been arrested for her suspected murder.

The police scene of crime van. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

One said she thought the woman who had died was aged in her 50s, and said that she lived in the house that was today still cordoned off.

She said: “It is scary to hear, really frightening. I had a takeaway ordered, and when I collected it at the door there were police vans all over the place. I saw the police arrive, and then they cordoned the area off.

“I’m upset to hear what’s happened. You fear for people. I’ve lived here 60 years and there has never been anything like this happen on the street. It’s a good area.”

She said the whole of the street had been cordoned off yesterday after police had first arrived at the scene.

Others said they had not been aware that something had happened until the police arrived on the scene yesterday afternoon.

Police said earlier today that a woman who was found in the house with serious injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services.

A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.