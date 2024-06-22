Watch: Video shows police on scene as investigation into murder at Herringthorpe, Rotherham, continues
and live on Freeview channel 276
The video shows officers protecting the scene of the suspected murder at Herringthorpe Valley Road, in Rotherham, following the tragic death of a woman at the property.
Today several police cars remained at the scene, as well as several police officers, as the investigation continued.
Our video also shows blue and white police tape remains at the scene.
Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement earlier today: “Yesterday evening (Friday 21 June), at 5.53pm we were called to reports of a woman inside a property on Herringthorpe Road with serious injuries.
“Sadly, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
“A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody..”
Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 878 of 21 June 2024