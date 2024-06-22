Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police this afternoon remained at the scene of a murder investigation in Rotherham, as shown in our video.

The video shows officers protecting the scene of the suspected murder at Herringthorpe Valley Road, in Rotherham, following the tragic death of a woman at the property.

Today several police cars remained at the scene, as well as several police officers, as the investigation continued.

Our video also shows blue and white police tape remains at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement earlier today: “Yesterday evening (Friday 21 June), at 5.53pm we were called to reports of a woman inside a property on Herringthorpe Road with serious injuries.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody..”