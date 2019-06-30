Baby boy dies after alleged assault
A baby boy has sadly died after he was allegedly assaulted.
The two-month-old was airlifted to hospital with head injuries after paramedics were called to an address on Steward Gate, in Bamford, near Ladybower Reservoir in the Hope Valley, on Thursday afternoon.
He had been in a critical condition in intensive care at Sheffield Children’s Hospital since then, but died yesterday evening.
Anton Shields, of Hardwick Crescent, Buxton, was arrested on Thursday and was yesterday charged, before the baby’s death, with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent.
The 37-year-old appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning and was remanded into prison custody. He is due reappear at court at a later date.
Derbyshire Constabulary said it was continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy and has urged anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101.