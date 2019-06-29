Woman in custody after man found stabbed in Sheffield
A woman is in custody after a man was found stabbed in the thigh in Sheffield this morning.
The 31-year-old victim was found in Manor Top at around 4am, and police said two potential crime scenes had been identified as officers work to establish exactly where the attack took place.
One of those locations is understood to be a bus stop outside Asda, which was taped off this morning while workers hosed down the pavement.
A Crime Scene Investigation van was stationed in the supermarket car park, close to the bus stop, before being seen leaving at around 10.30am.
Police said the man remained in hospital this morning but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
One member of the public said he had seen forensic officers and numbered markers on the floor near the Manor Top tram stop when he passed earlier this morning.