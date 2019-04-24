Have your say

A police search is under way for a woman who disappeared after leaving a Sheffield hospital.

Kerry Buckley, aged 39, was reported missing yesterday after she left the Northern General Hospital on Herries Road, Fir Vale, sometime between 4pm and 9pm.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

South Yorkshire Police said ‘officers are extremely concerned for her safety and welfare’.

Kerry is slim and has light brown hair, which she usually wears in a ponytail.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,000 of April 23.