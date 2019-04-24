A man has been charged over a stabbing and an attack on a special constable in Sheffield.

Nathan Todd, aged 29, of Ridal Close, Stocksbridge, was charged after a 37-year-old man was stabbed in an attack in Newton Grange, Stocksbridge, at around 3.10pm on Thursday, April 18.

He is accused of assault and possession of a bladed article in connection with the stabbing and he has also been charged with assaulting a special constable.

He was remanded in custody following a hearing at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, ahead of a future hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

