A terrified community has warned that gangs are causing havoc, following a weekend of violence in Sheffield.

A 34-year-old man was stabbed in the head on South View Road on Thursday, April 18, at around 2.35pm and the windows of his vehicle smashed.

Police in Nether Edge

The man was taken to hospital and discharged following treatment. Four men, described as being in their 20s, are said to have been involved.

They are thought to have left the area in an Audi A3, heading towards Montgomery Road. A 19-year-old man from Sheffield was arrested and remains in custody.

Police said they are linking the incident to three other violent acts in Nether Edge including two men being stabbed on Abbeydale Road on Monday night before shots were fired at a house on Edgedale Road on Tuesday morning.

Neighbours claim that Labour councillor Mohammad Maroof lives there with his family but police said no one was injured in the incident.

Police said shortly after the windows of a property in South View Road had been smashed.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said that there were other acts of violence on London Road over the weekend and warned that gangs were causing havoc in the area.

She said: “The stabbing could have been so much worse if people hadn’t have come out of their homes to help; they would not have stopped if not. There was blood everywhere.

“There’s a huge gang problem in the area and they’re causing havoc. This has been going on for a long time but the community has now started to speak out.

“Everyone is frightened and we’re all living in fear. People are saying we’re bringing the area down highlighting these issues but these are serious concerns.

“There’s been a steady rise in gangs who will stop at nothing to get what they want. We are trying to show them that this is not the only life for them.

“This is a great neighbourhood and it’s a shame that the area is being brought down like this. We have so many great organisations who do amazing things in the community.

“But this fighting amongst themselves has to stop. They have attacked someone that works with us and it has happened in broad daylight. We have to stand up against them and speak out.”

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Etheridge, Crime Manager for Sheffield, said: “Firstly, I would like to reassure the local community that extensive enquiries are ongoing in relation to these four incidents, which we are treating as linked. We are reviewing CCTV footage of the above areas mentioned, in addition to speaking to witnesses and those victims who will engage with us.

“There will be an increased policing presence in the area throughout the rest of the day and into the evening, with a dedicated patrol plan in place over the coming week.

“We are working hard to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding each incident but we do believe they involve the same offenders.

“I’d encourage anyone with information or concerns to speak to an officer or contact us directly. You can pass information to us on 101 or to Crimestoppers anonymously quoting incident number 84 of 23 April 2019.”