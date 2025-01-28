Hinde House: Sheffield school goes into lockdown over 'group of youths making threats to harm people'
The reports are understood to have been made in relation to an incident in the Shiregreen area of Sheffield at around 2.51pm this afternoon (Tuesday, January 28, 2025), after which time Hinde House School went into lockdown as police carried out a ‘sweep’ of the local area.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: “At 2.51pm today (Tuesday, January 28, 2025), we responded to reports of a concern for safety at Shiregreen Lane, Sheffield.
“Officers responded to reports of a group of youths making threats to harm people.
“Officers attended and searched the location where no suspects or weapons were found.
“No injuries were reported and the incident has since been closed.”
A spokesperson for Brigantia Learning Trust, on behalf of Hinde House Academy, said: “This afternoon we were made aware of a potential safeguarding risk in the community.
“We immediately informed the Police and ensured both Hinde House and Concord sites were fully secured.
“Following a sweep of the local area by Police, it was confirmed that we were able to reopen and allow parents and pupils to leave school as normal.
“At no point was the security or safety of our school sites, pupils and/or staff compromised.”