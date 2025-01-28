Hinde House: Sheffield school goes into lockdown over 'group of youths making threats to harm people'

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 28th Jan 2025, 16:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have been sent out to a Sheffield school this afternoon, following reports of a ‘group of youths making threats to harm people’.

The reports are understood to have been made in relation to an incident in the Shiregreen area of Sheffield at around 2.51pm this afternoon (Tuesday, January 28, 2025), after which time Hinde House School went into lockdown as police carried out a ‘sweep’ of the local area.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: “At 2.51pm today (Tuesday, January 28, 2025), we responded to reports of a concern for safety at Shiregreen Lane, Sheffield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The reports are understood to have been made in relation to an incident in the Shiregreen area of Sheffield at around 2.51pm this afternoon (Tuesday, January 28, 2025), after which time Hinde House Academy (pictured) went into lockdown as police carried out a ‘sweep’ of the local areaThe reports are understood to have been made in relation to an incident in the Shiregreen area of Sheffield at around 2.51pm this afternoon (Tuesday, January 28, 2025), after which time Hinde House Academy (pictured) went into lockdown as police carried out a ‘sweep’ of the local area
The reports are understood to have been made in relation to an incident in the Shiregreen area of Sheffield at around 2.51pm this afternoon (Tuesday, January 28, 2025), after which time Hinde House Academy (pictured) went into lockdown as police carried out a ‘sweep’ of the local area | 3rd party

“Officers responded to reports of a group of youths making threats to harm people.

“Officers attended and searched the location where no suspects or weapons were found.

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

“No injuries were reported and the incident has since been closed.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Brigantia Learning Trust, on behalf of Hinde House Academy, said: “This afternoon we were made aware of a potential safeguarding risk in the community.

“We immediately informed the Police and ensured both Hinde House and Concord sites were fully secured.

“Following a sweep of the local area by Police, it was confirmed that we were able to reopen and allow parents and pupils to leave school as normal.

“At no point was the security or safety of our school sites, pupils and/or staff compromised.”

Related topics:PoliceSouth Yorkshire PoliceLockdownParents
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice