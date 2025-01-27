Farmfoods, Parson Cross: Man threatened to attack woman shop raid in Sheffield

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 27th Jan 2025, 09:13 BST
Police investigating an alleged aggravated burglary at a Sheffield shop have released this CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist with their enquiries.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at the Farmfoods shop on Wordsworth Avenue, Parson Cross, Sheffield, at around 11.57am on December 5, 2024.

Releasing details of the alleged burglary today, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A man entered Farmfoods on Wordsworth Avenue and threatened to attack a 25-year-old woman.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and would like to speak to the man shown in this CCTV image as they believe he may be able to help with the investigation in to an alleged burglary at Farmfoods in Parson Cross, Sheffield | Submit

“It is further reported that the man stole items worth £60 in total before leaving the scene.

“Officers are carrying out enquiries and would like to speak to the man shown in this CCTV image as they believe he may be able to help with the investigation.

“The man is described as white, in his 20s, and with brown hair.

“Do you recognise him?”

You can report information to police online, via live chat or by calling 101.

You can access their online portal here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime

Please quote incident number 374 of December 5, 2024 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

You can also contact them online, via their website at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

