Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police investigating an alleged aggravated burglary at a Sheffield shop have released this CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident is alleged to have taken place at the Farmfoods shop on Wordsworth Avenue, Parson Cross, Sheffield, at around 11.57am on December 5, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Releasing details of the alleged burglary today, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A man entered Farmfoods on Wordsworth Avenue and threatened to attack a 25-year-old woman.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and would like to speak to the man shown in this CCTV image as they believe he may be able to help with the investigation in to an alleged burglary at Farmfoods in Parson Cross, Sheffield | Submit

“It is further reported that the man stole items worth £60 in total before leaving the scene.

“Officers are carrying out enquiries and would like to speak to the man shown in this CCTV image as they believe he may be able to help with the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Shiregreen Lane: Man in court over robbery of elderly woman in Sheffield street

“The man is described as white, in his 20s, and with brown hair.

“Do you recognise him?”

Read More Sheffield crime: The 13 city streets worst for shoplifting

You can report information to police online, via live chat or by calling 101.

You can access their online portal here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please quote incident number 374 of December 5, 2024 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

You can also contact them online, via their website at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org