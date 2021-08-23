Woman attacked by man outside railway station in Sheffield

A man is wanted by the police after a woman was assaulted outside Sheffield railway station.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 11:35 am

British Transport Police said it has been reported that a woman was assaulted in the station car park at 2.30pm on Sunday, August 8.

She escaped without sustaining any injuries.

The culprit was black and wore a beige puffer coat, black jeans and a black cap.

Sheffield railway station

Motorists or anyone who witnessed the incident are urged to come forward.

Contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040 and quoting reference 2100058642.

