Woman attacked by man outside railway station in Sheffield
A man is wanted by the police after a woman was assaulted outside Sheffield railway station.
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 11:35 am
British Transport Police said it has been reported that a woman was assaulted in the station car park at 2.30pm on Sunday, August 8.
She escaped without sustaining any injuries.
The culprit was black and wore a beige puffer coat, black jeans and a black cap.
Motorists or anyone who witnessed the incident are urged to come forward.
Contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040 and quoting reference 2100058642.