No justice yet for family of Sheffield murder victim three years after fatal stabbing

Kavan Brissett, aged 21, was knifed in an attack on August 14, 2018 and died in hospital four days later.

Three years on, nobody has yet been charged with his murder.

Ahmed Farrah, 32, is believed to hold vital information about the knife attack and has been circulated as ‘wanted’ by South Yorkshire Police but has evaded arrest since the stabbing.

Kavan Brissett was stabbed to death in Sheffield three years ago

Kavan, a promising boxer, was knifed in his chest on the Grammar Street car park in Upperthorpe.

Four men who were present on the night that Kavan was stabbed were jailed for their parts in an ill-fated drug deal that ultimately led to the murder, but the fatal knife attack remains unsolved.

To urge people to come forward with information on Farrah’s whereabouts, a £5,000 Crimestoppers reward for information was made available but to no avail.

Farrah, also known as Reggie, was captured on CCTV at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital on the same night that Kavan was stabbed.

He returned to hospital the following day but then disappeared.

He was treated for facial injuries believed to have been sustained in the same incident in which Kavan was stabbed.

Farrah has never been reported ‘missing’ by his family in Sheffield.

Anyone with information on where he might be, or about Kavan’s murder, should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 827 of August 14, 2018.