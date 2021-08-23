A 58-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured after he was struck by a black Vauxhall Insignia which failed to stop at 1.36am yesterday.

The man, who remains in hospital in a critical condition today, was hit on Regent Street.

The car involved did not stop at the scene and continued travelling in the direction of Portobello, then Brook Hill roundabout.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pedestrian remains in a critical condition after a hit-and-run in Sheffield city centre (Photo: Getty)

South Yorkshire Police said the injured pedestrian was found a short time later by members of the public, who raised the alarm.

The car involved was later seized by the police and enquiries are under way to track down the driver.

Detectives said: “Enquiries are continuing at pace.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 176 of August 22.