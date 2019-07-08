Woman arrested on suspicion of murder following discovery of body in Sheffield
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a body at a house in Sheffield.
By Claire Lewis
Monday, 08 July, 2019, 07:16
South Yorkshire Police said a body was discovered at a property on The Grove, Wharncliffe Side, on Friday and an arrest was made that day.
Details have only been released this morning.
Formal identification of the body has not yet taken place.
The woman held in police custody over the weekend has since been bailed.
The house where the body was found was sealed off and under police guard all weekend while enquiries were carried out at the scene.
