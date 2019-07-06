Teenager in 'critical but stable' condition after being stabbed in Sheffield
A teenager is in a ‘critical but stable’ condition after he was stabbed in Sheffield.
By Alana Roberts
Saturday, 06 July, 2019, 13:10
The 19-year-old man was stabbed in Attercliffe Common at around 1am this morning, July 6.
He remains in hospital this afternoon.
Six people have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.
Attercliffe Road, just after the junction with Staniforth Road, was taped off by police this morning.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Traffic can only turn right onto Staniforth Road from Attercliffe Road, and turn left off Staniforth Road onto Attercliffe Road.”