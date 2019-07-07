Death of man found at Doncaster property no longer treated as suspicious
The death of man whose body was found in a property in Doncaster is no longer being treated as ‘suspicious’.
By Alana Roberts
Sunday, 07 July, 2019, 22:31
A police probe was launched following the discovery of a 33-year-old man’s body in a property in Sandbeck House, in Doncaster town centre, just before 7pm on Friday.
South Yorkshire Police said the death was initially being treated as ‘suspicious’ however it is now being treated as ‘unexplained’.
Enquiries are ongoing.
Details of the man’s identity have not yet been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the force on 101, quoting incident number of 770 of July 5.
