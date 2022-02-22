There is nothing to suggest the disappearances are linked.

Officers are trying to find a 12-year-old girl, named only as Ellie by South Yorshire Police, after she vanished on Saturday, February 19.

L-R: Candy and Ellie have both been reported missing to South Yorkshire Police

The schoolgirl was last seen at Newmarche Drive, Askern, Doncaster, at around 10am that day.

She is around 5ft 3ins tall, slim, has brown eyes and long, dark hair with a tint of red.

Ellie was last seen wearing a black winter coat with a fur trim around the hood and cuffs, black and white Air Max trainers, and possibly black leggings.

Officers involved in the search are said to becoming increasingly concerned for Ellie's welfare and want to speak to anyone who may have seen her or may know where she is.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 101 and quote incident number 334 of February 21.

Meanwhile, officers in Rotherham are asking for help to find a missing woman, named only as Candy.

Candy, 30, was last seen on East Bawtry Road, walking in the direction of Whiston Crossroads at around 6pm yesterday.

She has short blonde hair and was last seen wearing beige trousers, a matching top, a headband and Ugg boots.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Candy’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.