In a moving statement to Sheffield Crown Court, the young man described how the assault inflicted by Jamie Zaszlos, 39, had ruined his chances of promotion in the British Army, and he now planned to leave his post in 2023.

“As a result of his actions, I’m not able to live my life or work as I would have done...as a 27-year-old man who previously loved going out and socialising I can’t describe how devastating this is. My friends and family all say they feel as though they don’t know me anymore because my personality is so different,” he said.

Following the attack on October 17, 2020, the victim was left with a fractured skull and two bleeds to the brain, and he spent three weeks in the neuro-critical care ward of the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

The court heard on February 17 how the long-term effects of the attack include hearing loss and eyesight problems, for which he needs to wear glasses.

His injuries meant he was not permitted to handle weapons for 12 months, and would not be able to be deployed for two years; and he detailed how this meant he missed an opportunity for promotion that he was in line for and has subsequently been demoted.

Prosecuting barrister Fatima Zafair said the young man had been out with a friend in Barnsley town centre on the night of the attack and was heading towards a cash point at Yorkshire Bank in Peel Square on his own when he encountered Zaszlos and his friend.

“They had a very brief conversation, following which the defendant puts his can of lager down and moves towards the complainant, striking him twice,” she said.

Zaszlos, of Wellgate, Rotherham, was interviewed the day after the attack, and subsequently pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm and possession of cocaine at an earlier hearing.

Defending, David Eager said that in the moments before the incident, Zaszlos and his friend had been accosted by a ‘nuisance gentleman’ and believed the victim to be an acquaintance of his.