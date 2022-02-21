Heeley police incident: cordons in place amid reports of baseball bats used in mass brawl
Police cordons are in place in Heeley this afternoon amid reports of a mass brawl in which baseball bats were used.
Emergency services were reportedly deployed to Brooklyn Road, at its junctions with Valley Road and Rushdale Road, between 10.45am and 11.15am today.
According to residents in the area a number of people were involved in the disturbance and weapons, including baseball bats, are believed to have been used.
At least two people, including a woman, were said to have been seriously injured in the incident.
Paramedics were deployed and two areas have been taped off and are under police guard this afternoon.
The door to a house within one of the cordons has been damaged.
It is understood that violence flared in the same area on Saturday, but it is not known whether police were called on that occasion.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for details.
Anyone with information should call the force on 101.