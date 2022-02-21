Emergency services were reportedly deployed to Brooklyn Road, at its junctions with Valley Road and Rushdale Road, between 10.45am and 11.15am today.

According to residents in the area a number of people were involved in the disturbance and weapons, including baseball bats, are believed to have been used.

Police cordons are in place in the Valley Road area of Sheffield, at its junctions with Brooklyn Road and Rushdale Road, near Meersbrook Park, today

At least two people, including a woman, were said to have been seriously injured in the incident.

Paramedics were deployed and two areas have been taped off and are under police guard this afternoon.

The door to a house within one of the cordons has been damaged.

Police officers are dealing with a serious incident on Valley Road at its junction with Brooklyn Road, near to Meersbrook Park, Sheffield, today

It is understood that violence flared in the same area on Saturday, but it is not known whether police were called on that occasion.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for details.